Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) EVP Sells 1,510 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NYSE:QCOM) EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,707,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,257. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.