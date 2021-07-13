Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00.

PGNY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 612,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

