Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) President Sells 8,601 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $728,762.73.
Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. 354,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
