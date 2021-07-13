Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) President Sells 8,601 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $728,762.73.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. 354,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

