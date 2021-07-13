Insider Selling: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Insider Sells 129,388 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) insider Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 129,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,931,762.84.

Elizabeth Ann Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 75,000 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,334,250.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 59,471 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $993,165.70.

NYSE:OPEN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

