Insider Selling: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CFO Sells 8,919 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CFO Carrie Wheeler sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $133,160.67.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carrie Wheeler sold 119,175 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $2,037,892.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Carrie Wheeler sold 8,576 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $143,219.20.

OPEN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

