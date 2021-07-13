Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NYSE:NOVT) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NYSE:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00.

NYSE NOVT opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Get Novanta alerts:

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.