Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $664,350.00.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

