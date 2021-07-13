Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 13,505,650 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE LESL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 3,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.
About Leslie’s
