Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 13,505,650 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE LESL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 3,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

