Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNLN) CEO Sells 46,500 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $171,120.00.
Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.09. 152,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,657. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73.
About Greenlane
