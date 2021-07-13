Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Sells 136,753 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 136,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,931,984.32.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 221,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 9,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,137. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

