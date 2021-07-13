Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total value of $205,344.00.

Shares of NYSE FRPT opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

