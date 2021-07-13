Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

Shares of NYSE EXPI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.21. 841,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,052. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

