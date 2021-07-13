Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.
Shares of NYSE EXPI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.21. 841,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,052. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00.
eXp World Company Profile
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.