Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. 431,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,270. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

