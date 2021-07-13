Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Insider Sells 24,860 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,860 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $2,272,949.80.

Shares of NYSE DDOG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. 1,532,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

