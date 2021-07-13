Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Insider Sells 24,860 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,860 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $2,272,949.80.
Shares of NYSE DDOG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. 1,532,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,045. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43.
About Datadog
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.