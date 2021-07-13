Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NYSE:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

NYSE CYTK opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.