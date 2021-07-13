Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. 35,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,959. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.