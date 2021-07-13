Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CRNX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.64.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.