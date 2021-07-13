Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRNX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

