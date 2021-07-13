Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CAO Sells 5,645 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of -398.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.