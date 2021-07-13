Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE:CHTR) EVP Sells 11,147 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NYSE:CHTR) EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $719.80 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $525.87 and a one year high of $749.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.