Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP Sells 8,526 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $196,098.00.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 40,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,125. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

