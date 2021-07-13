Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP Sells 8,526 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $196,098.00.
Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 40,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,125. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97.
About Centrus Energy
