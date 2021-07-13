Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CEO Sells 7,314 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,314 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $743,687.52.

CDLX traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $123.96. 199,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,612. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

