Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NYSE:BWEN) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NYSE:BWEN) Director David P. Reiland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $34,240.00.
BWEN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89.
About Broadwind
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.