Insider Selling: Broadwind, Inc. (NYSE:BWEN) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NYSE:BWEN) Director David P. Reiland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $34,240.00.

BWEN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

