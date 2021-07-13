Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Major Shareholder Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 31,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,362. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

