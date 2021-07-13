Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NYSE:BOXL) Director Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NYSE:BOXL) Director Rudolph F. Crew sold 3,600 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $10,260.00.
NYSE:BOXL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,358. Boxlight Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.65.
About Boxlight
