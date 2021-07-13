Insider Selling: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) CIO Sells 5,860 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $148,258.00.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.