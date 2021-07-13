Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $3.57 on Monday, reaching $66.40. 1,319,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -64.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

