Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Sells 115,259 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 115,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $16,144,328.13.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.04. 79,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

