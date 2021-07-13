Insider Selling: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Director Sells 9,001 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $63,097.01.

Elizabeth Anne Fessenden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 1,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $6,730.00.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

