Insider Selling: AMERISAFE, Inc. (NYSE:AMSF) CAO Sells 1,474 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NYSE:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34.

NYSE AMSF opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

