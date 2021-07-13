Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:ALPN) CEO Sells 52,186 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 52,186 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $784,355.58.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 12,952 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $129,649.52.

Shares of NYSE ALPN opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

