Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MDRX) Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 737,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,730. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.