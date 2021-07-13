Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) CEO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $4,096,000.00.

NYSE ALGM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. 343,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,163. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

