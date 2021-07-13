Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Sells 3,306 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABNB opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

