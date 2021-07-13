Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of NYSE AVAV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. 129,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

