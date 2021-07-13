Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ACET) Director Sells 3,847 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $42,932.52.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $112,720.00.

NYSE:ACET opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.