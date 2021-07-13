Insider Buying: WidePoint Co. (NYSE:WYY) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSE:WYY) CEO Jin Kang acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340.00.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.23.
About WidePoint
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.