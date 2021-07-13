Insider Buying: WidePoint Co. (NYSE:WYY) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSE:WYY) CEO Jin Kang acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340.00.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.23.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

