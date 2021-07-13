Insider Buying: Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:VLON) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:VLON) Director Joseph E. Payne acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00.

VLON stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.