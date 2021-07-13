Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NYSE:TSRI) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NYSE:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00.

Shares of NYSE TSRI traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 99,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,206. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

