Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NYSE:TSRI) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NYSE:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00.
Shares of NYSE TSRI traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 99,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,206. TSR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.
TSR Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.