Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RAIN) Insider Purchases 208,465 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RAIN) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 208,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,458,434.35.

NYSE:RAIN opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

