Insider Buying: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00.

NYSE:ITOS opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

