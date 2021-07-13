Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.