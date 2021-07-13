Insider Buying: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ABOS) Director Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ABOS) Director Nathan B. Fountain purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.
NYSE ABOS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.