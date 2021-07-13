Insider Buying: Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ABOS) Director Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ABOS) Director Nathan B. Fountain purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

NYSE ABOS opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

