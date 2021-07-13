Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.31

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

INOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Inovalon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.