Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.37. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 272,288 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INE shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

