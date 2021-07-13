Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $342,635.43 and approximately $763.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00157111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.14 or 0.99878649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00955852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

