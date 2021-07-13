Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

