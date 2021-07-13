Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.