Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.