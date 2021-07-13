Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $87,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.