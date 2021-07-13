Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 60,085 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,129. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

